Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Tuesday vs. Magic

Curry (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry has yet to make his season debut and is without a timetable to do so while he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left tibia. His ongoing absence will continue to open up extra minutes at either guard spot for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris.