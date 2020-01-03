Mavericks' Seth Curry: Perfect from perimeter

Curry amassed 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over Brooklyn.

Curry popped off for 25 points Thursday, a vast improvement on what he has been doing. With Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) on the sidelines, Curry has an opportunity to play extra minutes moving forward. He can have strong nights such as this, although is typically highly inconsistent. If you are looking for a short-term boost in three-pointers, Curry could be worth streaming in as long as Hardaway remains out.