Mavericks' Seth Curry: Playing Sunday
Curry (illness) will start at shooting guard in Sunday's contest against Houston, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
Curry returns to action after missing the last two games due to an illness. Now that Curry is healthy again, Tim Hardaway will presumably shift to a bench role.
