Mavericks' Seth Curry: Plays 21 minutes in victory

Curry posted six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 victory over the 76ers.

Though he only amassed six points Saturday, Curry is off to a strong start this month. He's posted double-digit points in four of the Mavericks' six January games, and he's shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from beyond the arc and has made all of his six free-throws. His season-long mark of 39.2 percent from three ranks second on the Mavericks of all players that have seen more than 200 minutes.