Curry finished with 12 points (4-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Thunder.

Curry got his first start of the season due to injuries to a handful of other players on the Dallas roster, finishing as one of five Mavericks with a double-digit point total while also hauling in a handful of rebounds while having a strong game from three. Curry has recorded 10 or more points in three games this season, all of which have taken place over the last five contests.