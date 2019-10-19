Mavericks' Seth Curry: Practices Saturday
Curry (knee) went through Saturday's practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry has been bothered by a knee bruise lately, but it seems like he's trending toward being able to play in Wednesday's opener. More information on his availability should arrive closer to gameday.
