Curry (leg) is probable for Monday's contest against the Jazz, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry made his return from a two-game absence Saturday against the Bucks, posting two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 FT) and one assist in 21 minutes. While it appears he's dealing with some residual soreness from his right leg injury, he's still expected to play for a second straight game Monday. Since Feb. 1, Curry is averaging 16.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes per game.