Mavericks' Seth Curry: Probable Sunday
Curry (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
An illness has kept Curry sidelined for the Mavs' previous two games, but he looks to be trending toward a return Sunday. Final confirmation his his status should come closer to game time.
