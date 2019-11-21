Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable for Friday
Curry (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Curry missed Wednesday's game due to an illness and still isn't feeling 100 percent. The Mavericks will likely wait and see how the guard feels Friday before making a final determination regarding his availability.
