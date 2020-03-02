Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable Monday

Curry is considered questionable for Monday's tilt with Chicago due to a tight lower back, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Curry emerged from Sunday's win over the Timberwolves with a tight lower back, though the severity of the issue has yet to be revealed. The 29-year-old guard's been on a scoring binge of late and has totaled 64 points over his past two outings. If he's unable to go, J.J. Barea and Delon Wright would be in contention to take over his usual starting gig.