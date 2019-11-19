Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness
Curry is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to illness.
Curry's status is currently up in the air after Dallas disclosed that he's dealing with an illness, but a better idea on his availability likely won't come until closer to tipoff. If Curry can't go, look for either Jalen Brunson or Delon Wright to draw the start in his place.
