Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains out Monday

Curry (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry has begun to do some on-court work since sustaining the stress reaction in his left tibia during the preseason and was reevaluated over the weekend, but there won't be a concrete timetable for his return until he's able to practice without limitations. Yogi Ferrell opened the season as the Mavs' starting shooting guard before moving over to point guard the last two contests while rookie Dennis Smith (knee) was sidelined.