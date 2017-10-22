Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains out Monday
Curry (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Curry has begun to do some on-court work since sustaining the stress reaction in his left tibia during the preseason and was reevaluated over the weekend, but there won't be a concrete timetable for his return until he's able to practice without limitations. Yogi Ferrell opened the season as the Mavs' starting shooting guard before moving over to point guard the last two contests while rookie Dennis Smith (knee) was sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Resumes shooting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for another week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Done for preseason•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out indefinitely with stress reaction of left tibia•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ice cold from three Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores eight in limited minutes Monday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...