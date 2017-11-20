Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains without a timetable

Curry (lower leg) remains without a timetable to make his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I don't have a timetable," coach Rick Carlisle said Monday. "He ain't playing this week. I don't think he'll play today, Wednesday or Saturday. Again, it's how he feels. There haven't been any setbacks or major problems. It just takes time when it's a stress reaction."

Carlisle's words certainly don't inspire a ton of optimism, and it looks as though Curry's absence will likely extend into early December. Expect Wes Matthews, J.J. Barea, Devin Harris, Dennis Smith, and Yogi Ferrell to continue to shoulder the bulk of the workload in the backcourt in Curry's absence. Once he's back to full strength, he'll likely be a regular part of the rotation off the bench.