Mavericks' Seth Curry: Resumes shooting Tuesday

Curry (lower leg) was seen taking jump shots at Tuesday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Curry is still set to miss the first three games of the regular season, though this news is a good sign for his recovery. Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell will likely be the main beneficiaries of his absence. Though, J.J. Barea could see an uptick in minutes as well.

