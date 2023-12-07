Curry isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Kyrie Irving will replace Curry in the starting lineup Wednesday. Curry is averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench this season.
