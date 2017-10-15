Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for another week
Curry (lower leg) will miss another week before being reevaluated, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his left tibia and is reportedly progressing well in his recovery. That said, he's still slated to miss at least another week before being reevaluated, so look for Curry to remain sidelined for the first three games of the regular season. The Mavericks have yet to announce who will start in place of Curry, but Yogi Ferrell should be one of the main beneficiaries in the backcourt.
