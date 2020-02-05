Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out Wednesday
Curry (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Curry will remain sidelined for a second straight contest as he battles left knee tightness. With Luka Doncic (ankle) and J.J. Barea (ankle) also sidelined, Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson should benefit from increased run Wednesday.
