Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out Wednesday

Curry (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Curry will remain sidelined for a second straight contest as he battles left knee tightness. With Luka Doncic (ankle) and J.J. Barea (ankle) also sidelined, Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson should benefit from increased run Wednesday.

