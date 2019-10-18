Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out
Curry (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Curry was initially listed as questionable due to a knee bruise, and he's since been ruled out. He figures to be ready to go for the regular-season opener Wednesday against Washington, however.
