Curry missed both of his field-goal attempts and recorded two rebounds in nine minutes during Thursday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Curry is back in Dallas after spending the last two seasons in Brooklyn. In 2016-17, the sharpshooter appeared in 70 games for the Mavericks, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 made threes across 29.0 minutes. Curry presumably won't see that many minutes for Dallas in 2023-24, but he will be a solid floor-spacing option off the bench, though that likely won't be conducive to strong fantasy production.