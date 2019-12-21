Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 11 but does little else

Curry totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.

Curry has reached double figures in scoring in four of his last five appearances. However, he doesn't provide much besides scoring, as evidenced by his stat line in this one. Still, Curry has been more involved here in December, even prior to Luka Doncic (ankle) getting hurt.