Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 11 points as substitute

Curry had 11 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-113 win at Phoenix.

Curry has moved to the bench following a two-game absence but has looked productive in his new role, topping the 10-point mark twice in his three games as a substitute. That said, his upside should remain limited due to his lack of playing time moving forward.