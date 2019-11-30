Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 11 points as substitute
Curry had 11 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-113 win at Phoenix.
Curry has moved to the bench following a two-game absence but has looked productive in his new role, topping the 10-point mark twice in his three games as a substitute. That said, his upside should remain limited due to his lack of playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...