Curry posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Curry slid to the bench after Dallas opted to go with Dorian Finney-Smith at the three, which shifted Tim Hardaway into Curry's usual spot. The decision didn't matter much to Curry, who ultimately proved to be a more effective player than Finney-Smith in almost every respect. Curry remains one of the best sharpshooters on the roster and showcased that with four threes on Monday. Curry battled a leg injury throughout the seeding games, but he was effective when he played. His highlight was a 22-point outing against the Jazz.