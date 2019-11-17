Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 15 points Saturday
Curry finished with 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Raptors.
Curry had arguably his best game of the season Saturday, ending with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He continues to run with the starting unit, although he typically sees less than starters minutes. He is outside the top-150 in standard leagues and is really only a player to consider as a three-point streamer.
