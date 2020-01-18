Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 16 points despite struggles

Curry had 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Curry has now scored in double digits in back-to-back games and four times over his last six contests, but he is shooting just 40.0 percent from deep during that six-game span. He is making threes at a career-worst 39.0 percent clip this season and considering he regularly comes off the bench, he needs to start shooting better if he does not want to lose his role in the team's rotation.