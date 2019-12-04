Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 19, drains five treys
Curry collected 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.
Curry finished with season highs in scoring and threes, bouncing back from a subpar showing in Sunday's matchup versus the Lakers, in which he managed three points on one-for-five from the field in 16 minutes. He has been inconsistent thus far this season, but Curry is clearly still capable of filling it up on any given night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...