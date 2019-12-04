Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 19, drains five treys

Curry collected 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.

Curry finished with season highs in scoring and threes, bouncing back from a subpar showing in Sunday's matchup versus the Lakers, in which he managed three points on one-for-five from the field in 16 minutes. He has been inconsistent thus far this season, but Curry is clearly still capable of filling it up on any given night.