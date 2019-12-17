Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 26 to go with full line

Curry totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-116 win over the Bucks.

Curry finished with as many turnovers (four) as assists but has posted his two best scoring efforts across the last three tilts. With Luka Doncic (ankle) likely sidelined for the next two weeks, Curry will clearly be among the players called upon to pick up the slack. As such, the 29-year-old guard should probably be expected to stay aggressive offensively while the team is shorthanded.