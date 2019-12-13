Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores 28 points Thursday

Curry finished with 28 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 victory over the Pistons.

Curry had the hot-hand Thursday, scoring 18 of his season-high 28 points in the second quarter alone. The playing time was up as the coaching staff went with that was working and this is not something we should expect moving forward. With that being said, Tim Hardaway Jr. is far from the most consistent option and there is a world in which Curry replaces him in the starting lineup. Until then, Curry is really a player to watch in deeper formats only.