Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores eight in limited minutes Monday

Curry scored eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds in 12 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.

The Mavs kicked off their preseason using a small-ball lineup that saw Curry at shooting guard, Wesley Matthews and small forward and Dirk Nowitzki at center, and if that unit remains intact to begin the regular season, Curry should be in line for his most productive campaign yet. Dallas finished last season sixth in the NBA in three-point makes and attempts but only 16th in three-point percentage, so the 27-year-old's career 43.2 percent mark from beyond the arc will go a long way towards improving the team's efficiency.