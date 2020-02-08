Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scores team-high 20 points
Curry (knee) scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-118 loss at Washington.
Curry returned from a two-game absence and continued his strong run of play, as he is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from three-point range since the start of January. He has reached the double-digit scoring mark in 11 of 17 games in 2020 so far.
