Curry (hip) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers.
Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous game with right hip soreness. Curry is averaging 5.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drops 15 points against Washington•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Double-digit minutes in blowout•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Modest results off bench•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Returns to action•