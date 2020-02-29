Mavericks' Seth Curry: Sets career-high with 37 in loss
Curry posted 37 points (13-15 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's 126-118 loss to the Heat.
With stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis struggling early, Curry established control before given the keys to shooting at will in the second half. The sharpshooter finished the latter half with 27 points, more than any other player's point total for the entire game. Curry has flourished upon returning to the starting lineup, using his last five starts to average 18.2 points while shooting 55 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from three.
