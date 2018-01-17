Mavericks' Seth Curry: Sidelined through January

Coach Rick Carlisle indicated Tuesday that Curry (lower leg) will remain sidelined until February at the earliest, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry, who continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left tibia, has yet to make his season debut with the Mavericks. Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea, and Devin Harris will continue seeing extended minutes in his ongoing absence.