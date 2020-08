Curry will start Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In his first game back from a two-contest absence due to a leg injury, Curry will re-join the starting five while Boban Marjanovic heads back to the bench. In Curry's past 10 starts, he's averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.4 minutes.