Mavericks' Seth Curry: Steady scoring off bench
Curry posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), three steals and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Trailblazers.
Curry continues to provide steady scoring off the bench for the Mavericks to begin the season, making 45.5 percent of his three-pointers through three games. Due to his reliability, expect Curry to receive plenty of playing time for the Mavericks, and potentially a starting role down the road should the likes of Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright or Courtney Lee fall into an extended slump.
