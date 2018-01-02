Mavericks' Seth Curry: Still not timetable
Curry (lower leg) remains without a return timetable, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
This is virtually the same update the Mavs provided nearly three weeks ago, so it remains unclear when Curry could make his season debut. Coach Rick Carlisle told the media that Curry is "progressing" in his return from a stress reaction in his left leg, but he did not give any indication as to when he expects to have the guard back in the rotation. For now, continue to consider Curry out indefinitely on a week-to-week basis.
