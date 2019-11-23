Mavericks' Seth Curry: To miss Friday's contest
Curry (illness) won't play Friday against Cleveland, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Curry will miss his second straight matchup due to illness. Tim Hardaway figures to draw another start at shooting guard in Curry's place.
