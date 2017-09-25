Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will have to battle for starter's role

Coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that he's not sure if Curry will start or come off the bench to during the upcoming season, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

During Monday's media day, Carlisle mentioned that he expects first-round draft pick Dennis Smith to start at point guard, which complicates Curry's role. However, he also mentioned that Nerlens Noel will come off the bench, which means Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki will slide over to power forward and center, respectively. That opens a spot up on the wing alongside Wesley Matthews, though Carlisle wasn't willing to guarantee Curry that spot. That said, it appears Curry will have a chance to battle for a role in the top unit at shooting guard throughout the preseason, which is somewhat encouraging for his fantasy value considering he was originally expected to be Smith's backup to start the year.