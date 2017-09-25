Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will have to battle for starter's role
Coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that he's not sure if Curry will start or come off the bench to during the upcoming season, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
During Monday's media day, Carlisle mentioned that he expects first-round draft pick Dennis Smith to start at point guard, which complicates Curry's role. However, he also mentioned that Nerlens Noel will come off the bench, which means Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki will slide over to power forward and center, respectively. That opens a spot up on the wing alongside Wesley Matthews, though Carlisle wasn't willing to guarantee Curry that spot. That said, it appears Curry will have a chance to battle for a role in the top unit at shooting guard throughout the preseason, which is somewhat encouraging for his fantasy value considering he was originally expected to be Smith's backup to start the year.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Moves down depth chart•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Surgery still possible•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't require offseason surgery•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Set for offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for final three games•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Officially out Sunday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...