Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain out Tuesday

Curry (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A sprained left ankle will cost Curry a second consecutive game, and it's quite possible he could remain out Wednesday, as the Mavs play a road-home back-to-back. Expect Courtney Lee to benefit most in Curry's absence.

