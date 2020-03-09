Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain out Tuesday
Curry (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A sprained left ankle will cost Curry a second consecutive game, and it's quite possible he could remain out Wednesday, as the Mavs play a road-home back-to-back. Expect Courtney Lee to benefit most in Curry's absence.
