Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain out vs. Cavs

Curry (leg) will remain out for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle told the media Friday that Curry is "progressing without a setback," but he also noted that "nothing is imminent", suggesting that the guard could miss a few more games. Curry, who is battling a stress reaction in his left leg, is yet to take the court this season for the struggling Mavericks.

