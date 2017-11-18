Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain sidelined Saturday

Curry (lower leg) will not make his season debut Saturday against the Mavericks, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks have never offered a clear timetable for Curry's recovery from a stress reaction in his lower leg. Thus, his status will need to continue to be monitored on a game-to-game basis. In the meantime, Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell figure to continue getting the majority of the work in the Mavericks' backcourt.