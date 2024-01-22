Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Curry sprained his ankle during Sunday's practice and will miss at least one game. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Phoenix. Curry averaged just 11.4 minutes over his last eight appearances, so his absence should open up a couple of more minutes for Jaden Hardy and Josh Green.
