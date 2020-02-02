Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play Monday

Curry (knee) won't play Monday against Indiana, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

It'll be Curry's first missed contest since Nov. 22, snapping a streak of 34 straight games played. Jalen Brunson will likely garner the start at shooting guard once again Monday, with J.J. Barea chipping in off the bench. Curry's next opportunity to return to the floor looms Wednesday against Memphis.