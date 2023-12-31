Curry (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

The sharpshooter was initially listed as questionable, but he won't suit up to face Golden State. His absence won't hurt the Mavs' rotation too much, but the lack of depth Dallas has in the backcourt is concerning at least. Curry is averaging just 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 triples across 13.3 minutes per game this season. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Jazz.