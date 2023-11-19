Curry has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Kings due to a right hip soreness.
Curry played nine minutes during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, posting two points and one rebound, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Dallas' weekend back-to-back set. In his absence, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy are candidates for a few additional minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Drops 15 points against Washington•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Double-digit minutes in blowout•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Modest results off bench•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Returns to action•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Scoreless in preseason opener•