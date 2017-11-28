Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play until at least Dec. 11
Curry (lower leg) has been ruled out until at least Dec. 11, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Curry's stress reaction continues to be bothersome. He has been essentially day-to-day since suffering the injury, with his timetable being vague. But, now, coach Rick Carlisle has determined that Curry will be out until around mid-December. Fantasy owners with an injured reserve spot in their league can seemingly continue to utilize that with Curry. But, in other situations, it may make sense to look elsewhere for fantasy production.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains without a timetable•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain sidelined Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Officially out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Will remain out vs. Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out again Tuesday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.