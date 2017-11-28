Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play until at least Dec. 11

Curry (lower leg) has been ruled out until at least Dec. 11, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Curry's stress reaction continues to be bothersome. He has been essentially day-to-day since suffering the injury, with his timetable being vague. But, now, coach Rick Carlisle has determined that Curry will be out until around mid-December. Fantasy owners with an injured reserve spot in their league can seemingly continue to utilize that with Curry. But, in other situations, it may make sense to look elsewhere for fantasy production.