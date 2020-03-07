Play

Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't play vs. Pacers

Curry (ankle) is out for Sunday's action against the Pacers.

Curry left Friday's win over the Grizzlies due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll need to take Sunday's game off to recover. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Delon Wright, Courtney Lee and Justin Jackson, especially if Tim Hardaway (illness) is also out.

