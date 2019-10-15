Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't return due to knee bruise
Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Thunder due to a knee contusion, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Curry suffered the injury during the first half, and he'll be shut down for the rest of the night, likely as a precaution.
