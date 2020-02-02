Mavericks' Seth Curry: Won't return Saturday
Curry left Saturday's game against Atlanta with left knee tightness and will not return.
Curry departed with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Dorian Finney-Smith. The 29-year-old will hope to be back for Monday's tilt with the Pacers.
