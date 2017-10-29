Mavericks' Seth Curry: Yet to be given timetable for return

Curry (leg) remains without a timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Curry has begun live activity and has been taking part in on-court work, though the Mavericks aren't yet ready to give him a concrete timetable for a return. That said, he's currently traveling with the team on their two-game road trip, so he may be closing in on his season debut. Curry likely won't be available for Monday's game against the Jazz, which would make Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers his next shot at taking the court. Still, Curry's eventual return remains cloudy, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward.