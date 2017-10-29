Mavericks' Seth Curry: Yet to be given timetable for return
Curry (leg) remains without a timetable for a return, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Curry has begun live activity and has been taking part in on-court work, though the Mavericks aren't yet ready to give him a concrete timetable for a return. That said, he's currently traveling with the team on their two-game road trip, so he may be closing in on his season debut. Curry likely won't be available for Monday's game against the Jazz, which would make Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers his next shot at taking the court. Still, Curry's eventual return remains cloudy, so he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Expects to be evaluated in a week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Remains out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Resumes shooting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Ruled out for another week•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Done for preseason•
-
Mavericks' Seth Curry: Out indefinitely with stress reaction of left tibia•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...