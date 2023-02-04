Dinwiddie (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Dinwiddie was initially listed as questionable for the contest due to recovery from a right knee issue but has been given the green light Saturday. He should retain a larger role in the Mavericks' offense with Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined and should be considered a nightly threat to score 30 points.
